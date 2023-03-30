Super Mario Movie: Seth Rogen Discusses "Iconic" Donkey Kong Moment in New Video

In The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Seth Rogen will be playing the role of Donkey Kong. Nintendo's Kong family has been around since 1981, appearing in countless video games over the last 42 years. One of the most memorable of those games was 1999's Donkey Kong 64. The game marked the first 3D Donkey Kong adventure, but it's probably best known as the place where the groan-inducing DK Rap made its debut. In a new video promoting The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Rogen introduces the "iconic" track, laughing at some of its more ridiculous moments.

The video of Rogen discussing the DK Rap can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Composed by Grant Kirkhope, the DK Rap has gotten a lot of ridicule over the years, often from Kirkhope himself. Despite the song's silliness, it has lived on in several different ways. A version of the track can be found in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, where players can select it as a track in the game's various Donkey Kong stages. In 2017, Kirkhope even created a spiritual successor to the DK Rap to promote the video game Yooka-Laylee. It's highly unlikely that the DK Rap will appear in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, but the fact that it's being used to promote the film says a lot about the song's lasting power!

Interestingly enough, this is not the only unusual music choice used to promote The Super Mario Bros. Movie. A commercial released last month featured the theme song for The Super Mario Bros. Super Show, an animated series that first aired in 1989. Universal and Illumination Entertainment are clearly pulling from a lot of Nintendo's history for commercials and videos, bringing in familiar elements that fans old and young can appreciate. It will be interesting to see how much of this extends to the movie itself, but fans won't have to wait long to find out, as The Super Mario Bros. Movie will release on April 5th.

Are you looking forward to The Super Mario Bros. Movie? What do you think of the DK Rap? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!