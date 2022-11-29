Yoshi Confirmed for The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Today, Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment revealed an all-new trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The trailer revealed a lot of previously unknown characters and elements, most notably the presence of Yoshis! The denizens of Dinosaur Land had not previously been confirmed for the movie, but they can be seen in the trailer around the 1:30 mark. It's unclear how big a role they'll play in the movie, but dozens can be seen in the shot, and there are a variety of colors, as well. Hopefully we'll learn more about their role in the coming months!

The Yoshis first appeared in 1990's Super Mario World. In the game, Bowser trapped a number of Yoshis in eggs located around Dinosaur Land. When Mario would come across a trapped Yoshi, he could then ride around on top of it, using its massive tongue to eat enemies. Yoshi quickly became a fan favorite, and began to star in a number of spin-off games. A Yoshi even appeared in the 1993 Super Mario Bros. live-action movie, though its appearance was much closer to a velociraptor than the character's traditional design!

Given how popular the Yoshis have proven over the last 32 years, it's not all that surprising that they'll appear once again in the 2023 Mario movie! While Nintendo and Illumination had been keeping their role a secret, it's hard to imagine the Mario franchise without them. Given the "blink and you'll miss it" nature of their trailer appearance, it's possible the characters won't play a big role in the movie, with them instead returning for a bigger part in a sequel.

Today's trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie gave us a lot more information, but also a lot more questions! With the movie set to arrive in theaters on April 7th, fans will have to wait until early next year for some of the answers!

Are you looking forward to The Super Mario Bros. Movie? Were you excited to see Yoshis in the new trailer? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!