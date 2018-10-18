‘The Walking Dead: The Final Season’ Episode 3 Planned for 2018 Release

Skybound Games plans on finishing and releasing Episode 3 of The Walking Dead: The Final Season, Skybound Games CEO Ian Howe said.

Taking to Reddit for an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session, Howe and The Final Season’s creative director Kent Mudle answered Redditors’ questions about the future of the series. One inevitable question had a user asking Howe how long the delay would be until the final two episodes are released, a question that Howe expected and responded to by saying that the Skybound Games team currently wasn’t working on the game.

“So I would guess this is everyone’s number one question – I can’t give you a definitive answer at the moment,” Howe said. “What I can say is that the team is not currently working on the game and until we’re back into production, it’s going to be nearly impossible to give an accurate answer.”

Howe added in that same comment that the new dates for the episodes will be announced as soon as possible, adding that the information will be made public immediately as soon as it can be announced with confidence.

Another Redditor refined the question to be about Episode 3 specifically and asked if Howe thought that the third episode would be out by the end of the year. Howe said that he would go out on a limb to say that he expected the next episode to be out by the end of the year.

“OK, given that you guys have been so supportive and patient, I’m going out on a limb and will say yes, I fully expect Episode 3 to be this year and I’ll be very disappointed if we can’t make that happen,” Howe said. “And what happens after I type a response like this, is that the PR people run into my office and try and take away my computer so I don’t say anything else.”

The statement still isn’t a guarantee of when the game’s next episode will be out, but it’s the best timeframe for the next episode’s release that’s been shared so far since it’s coming straight from the CEO of Skybound Games. With Episode 3 only tentatively planned for a 2018 release, Episode 4, the final episode of The Final Season, doesn’t sound like it’ll be out until at least 2019.

Formally developed by Telltale Games, the project was acquired by Skybound Games following mass layoffs within the narrative-based game developer.