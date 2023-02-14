The Witcher 3 Update Improves the Game for Some Players

CD Projekt Red has released a new update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt that improves the game, but the update has only been released on PC, presumably because that's the only place where the issues were manifesting. What are the issues? Well, CD Projekt Red is vague and labels the issues as "performance issues." In other words, with this update installed, the game will run better on PC. That's all this confirms.

If you haven't noticed a new update it's because this is technically a hotfix, which means there's no download required. This means unless you're reading this article or saw the tweet below you probably would have never known that CD Projekt Red made changes to the game today. The changes aren't substantial, or at least that's how the presentation of the information suggests, but there are indeed changes.

"A hotfix for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is out on PC," reads the tweet. "It primarily addresses the performance issues that appeared after Patch 4.01. The game version won't change."

A hotfix for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is out on PC. It primarily addresses the performance issues that appeared after Patch 4.01. The game version won’t change. pic.twitter.com/53kDB9IPP6 — The Witcher (@witchergame) February 14, 2023

So, is this all the update does? Well, it's impossible to know unless you go digging through the update's encrypted files. That said, there's a good chance this update also removes some unintentional nudity that was added with the December next-gen update and recently discovered.

For those that don't know: the aforementioned update added multiple "community-sourced mods" to the game that were not created by CD Projekt Red but were somehow added by them. What type of nudity are we talking about? Oh, just female pubic hair and visible labia. It's not been confirmed if the update addresses any of this, but that's what everyone in the replies of the tweet above is assuming.

As always, if any additional information about the update surfaces, we will let you know. For now, it seems the tweet above is the extent CD Projekt Red is going to talk about the update, but players should uncover anything noteworthy over the next few hours and days, assuming there is anything noteworthy.