‘The Witcher’: We’re Still Not Over This “Bathtub Geralt” Cosplay

Don’t get us wrong, The Witcher III title was filled to the brim with memorable moments and stunning scenery but nothing quite captured our hearts like that iconic bathtub scene did.

Geralt of Rivia is … uh, very pretty to look at and I may or may not have spent more time than I probably should have thinking about that scene. Still, it was a hilarious sexy moment in the game and now fans can see it in real life thanks to a cosplayer we can’t help but to share quite a bit: Maul Cosplay.

Maul Cosplay has been the face of some amazing characters in the past, including a dead ringer for God of War’s Kratos. But don’t just take our word for it, check him out yourself. With fine craftsmanship usually seen in how he takes to creating armor and weapon sets, Ben also uses his extensive knowledge of special effects makeup to bring those rough characteristics to the real world with the help of his lovely partner in crime (and in matrimony), fellow cosplayer Maja Felicitas.

Their worked combined with notable photographer ‘eosAndy’ makes for stunning recreations of our favourite characters that we can’t help but to love seeing brought into the real world.

This talented cosplayer has also produced other amazing works such as Corvo (Dishonored 1 & 2), Darth Maul, Soldier 76 (Overwatch), Metal Gear Solid’s Snake, Khal Drogo, and more! You can check him out at his official page here.

Want to treasure “Bathtub Geralt” in a different way? This hilarious characterization can actually be bought in its adorable chibi likeness thanks to this Nendoroid collectible figure that made its official debut earlier this year!

