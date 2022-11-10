The Witcher: Blood Origin Trailer Released

Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin prior to its release on the streaming platform next month. While many fans of The Witcher are likely looking forward to Season 3 of the series, Netflix is beginning to expand the property in new ways, most notably with Blood Origin. And while this new The Witcher spin-off won't be as lengthy as the main show, it will further flesh out the lore and backstory of this fantasy world.

As a whole, this new trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin isn't all that lengthy and clocks in at one minute in total. The video primarily gives us a look at the various characters that Blood Origin will center around as typical The Witcher cast members like Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer won't appear in the series. Instead, Blood Origin will feature new faces that existed long before the events of The Witcher. The show is set to star Michelle Yeoh, Jacob Collins-Levy, Sophia Brown, and Laurence O'Fuarain, to name a few.

"Set in an elven world 1200 years before the time of Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri, The Witcher: Blood Origin will tell a tale lost to history: the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that led to the pivotal Conjunction of the Spheres, when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one," says Netflix's official description of the show. "This four-part prequel series premieres on Netflix on [December 25th]."

In a general sense, it will be interesting to see how Blood Origin does at a time when fan optimism on The Witcher seems to be dropping. Within the past month, it was announced that Henry Cavill would be handing off the role of Geralt to Liam Hemsworth in Season 4 of The Witcher. As a result, a number of fans have expressed great displeasure with this move and have made it clear that Cavill's performance as Geralt was one of the show's greatest aspects. With so many disappointed by this move, it will be worth monitoring just how well The Witcher as a property continues to do for Netflix in the future.

What do you think about The Witcher: Blood Origin based on what has been shown in this trailer? Are you going to watch it for yourself next month when it hits Netflix? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.