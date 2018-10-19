‘The Witcher’ Devs Reveal Shani Almost Had a Much Bigger Role

CD Projekt RED continues to celebrate 11 years of their incredible The Witcher franchise. The RPG inspired by the novels of Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski completely enthralled the gaming world when it first made its grand debut 11 years ago, and it continues to astound even today. While the rest of us may be diving in once more for another playthrough, the studio just shared a sneak peek at some interesting concept art for everyone’s favorite medic: Shani!

Witcher Fact #4 It’s comforting to see a familiar face, especially when it’s a face of a medic — at some point during the development of The Witcher 2: Assassin of Kings, we were considering Shani as part of the cast. Here are a few ideas on what she could’ve looked like! pic.twitter.com/4aMdte2O5j — The Witcher (@witchergame) October 19, 2018

Shani is the fierce red-head Medic that studied at Oxenfurt Academy who later became the Dead of the Department of Medicine. The Witcher’s protagonist Geralt first meets the medic outside of Vizima where she was trying to enter the city to help victims of the Catriona. Given that she thought Geralt was dead, the introduction was interesting to say the least but it seems that the studio wanted her to play an even bigger role in the games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans of the franchise were excited to see all of the different concept art revealed for the character, especially the one with the mask:

Loving the one with the pest doctor mask! — ☠SkElliton☠🌈@GuildGames (@ArtcoreCosplay) October 19, 2018

The only sensible choice for Geralt. Always and forever #TeamShani — Yoghurt (@YoghurtPL) October 19, 2018

She was always my favorite. — Dan Solo (@HotdogZanzibar) October 19, 2018

With the caption, “It’s comforting to see a familiar face, especially when it’s a face of a medic — at some point during the development of The Witcher 2: Assassin of Kings, we were considering Shani as part of the cast,” it’s easy to see why so many got excited.

This marks the fourth day of celebrating the iconic franchise with the first revealing stunning Triss Merigold concept art. With nine more days to go, we’re excited to see what other revelations the folks over at CD Projekt RED have in store!