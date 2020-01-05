The Witcher Gets a Friends Intro and It’s Hilarious

Netflix subscribers have been suffering from Friends-related withdrawal symptoms ever since the show was removed from the service on January 1st. Despite the loss, Netflix has plenty of original content to keep fans satisfied, including The Witcher. The new series has quickly proven to be a smash hit with audiences, and has already become a bit of a pop culture sensation in its own right. It almost seems impossible to know which of the two shows has received more headlines for Netflix in the lead-up to 2020, so Reddit user DarkyPaky did the only sensible thing: combining both series in one glorious credits montage.

It’s a surreal combination to say the least, but it’s quite funny, and the creator does an excellent job providing parallels with the various incarnations of the footage used in the Friends theme (which changed with each season). Reddit users apparently agree, as the video currently has a 97% Upvoted status.

What really shines through in the video is just how much effort it must have taken to put together. DarkyPaky apparently had to scour all eight episodes of the first season in order to find that many scenes of the cast smiling, considering just how dark the show is. Out of all the main characters, Ciri apparently proved to be the biggest challenge out of the cast, given the character’s arc. Of course, if there’s one character that truly seems to fit in the video, it’s Jaskier in a Chandler Bing-type role. The show’s breakout bard seems like the perfect match for that sort of character!

Created by Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher does chronicle the adventures of a handful of friends, albeit in a much bleaker series than the one created by NBC. The series focuses on Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia, a genetically modified monster slayer (or Witcher) whose fate is forever changed after the invasion of the Kingdom of Cintra by the Empire of Nilfgaard. After escaping the invasion, Cintra’s princess Ciri comes under the care of Geralt, and the two find themselves accompanied by the sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg, Geralt’s former lover, kicking off the show’s main narrative.

