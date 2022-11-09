The Witcher Star Henry Cavill Loves League of Legends TV Show Arcane

Henry Cavill, star of Netflix's The Witcher (for now) and the actor soon to be Superman once more, is a big fan of the League of Legends TV show Arcane. Cavill expressed his love for the Netflix show recently in an interview where he seemed surprised that he liked it as much as he did. The comments were brief, but they echoed what many other people already felt about the show given how well it was received when it launched on the platform.

Cavill spoke about Arcane in an interview with BBC Radio 1 where Ali Plumb, a film critic who recommended Arcane to Cavill in the first place, asked if the actor had gotten a chance to watch it and if he liked it. He emphatically said that he had watched it and quite enjoyed it.

"Yes! I really did," Cavill said when asked if he liked Arcane as much as Plumb suggested he would.

"I couldn't stop watching it, and it got really late," Cavill continued. "And Natalie was going 'Right, we should probably go to bed.' I was like, 'No, no, no, no, gotta keep on watching."

Cavill is far from alone in thinking that Arcane was as good as it ended up being. Our impression of the show when its first few episodes came out was quite positive, and before long, the show had attracted a pretty shocking 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. That score has held strong and is still at 100% with the audience score not far behind it at 96%.

Arcane adapts lore from League of Legends and features fan-favorite champions like Jinx, Vi, and others. A second season is on the way which people are quite excited for, but if you haven't seen the first season yet, here's what you need to know about it:

"Arcane dives into the delicate balance between the rich city of Piltover and the seedy underbelly of Zaun. Tensions between these city-states boil over with the creation of hextech — a way for any person to control magical energy – in Piltover; and in Zaun, a new drug called shimmer transforms humans into monsters. The rivalry between the cities splits families and friends as Arcane brings life to the relationships that shape some of League of Legends' famous champions including Vi, Jinx, Caitlyn, Jayce and Viktor. Based on the world behind the game League of Legends, the animated event series features a complex world filled with moral decisions, breathtaking animation and suspenseful storytelling."