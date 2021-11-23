New Netflix Series Has a Shocking 100% Perfect Score on Rotten Tomatoes

It’s hard for any movie or TV shows to be given a universal stamp of approval by critics. With so many different people and sites covering entertainment now, there are always differing opinions on art, which keeps even the best movies or shows from earning a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. There’s usually a detractor or two for every new title. That isn’t the case for Arcane, the new animated series from Netflix. The new show, inspired by the League of Legends video games, has a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Rotten Tomatoes score doesn’t necessarily tell you how good something is, instead explaining how well-liked it is. The overall score is the percentage of positive reviews there are in the entire pool of reviews that are submitted. 17 reviews for Arcane have been filed with Rotten Tomatoes so far; each and every one of them has been positive.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Arcane has been a hit with both critics and fans, and that response has turned into some solid viewership for Netflix. Arcane has been releasing a batch of new episodes each week and consistently finds itself on the streamer’s daily Top 10 list. Just this weekend, Netflix announced that it would be bringing Arcane back for a second season and that new episodes are already in production.

There will be more Arcane in the future, but it sounds like the creative team behind the series is interested in exploring other League of Legends stories on Netflix as well.

“I think the company has always wanted to allow players to get to spend time with their champions, not in the throws of combat, and get to understand who they are when they’re off the battlefield,” said Alex Yee, one of the show’s creators, told ComicBook.com. “And so many people over time have really poured a lot of love and energy into making the world and the characters feel robust and three-dimensional. So I think there is certainly the appetite to explore more of those stories. Like you said, of course, we’re primarily focused on Arcane and learning what we can from that right now, but I think everyone would be really happy to be able to share more stories in many different types of media for other champions in other regions.”

Have you been enjoying Arcane on Netflix? Let us know in the comments!