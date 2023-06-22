Henry Cavill Says Emotional Goodbye to The Witcher

The Witcher Season 3 is Henry Cavill's final season playing Geralt of Rivia. Why Cavill is leaving has yet to be revealed. Speculation has suggested it had to do with Cavill's attempt to earn the Superman role back. Meanwhile, rumors have suggested it was the result of increasing tension between Cavill and the adaptation's showrunners over the direction of the TV show and how far it was getting away from the source material. Whatever the case, Cavill is leaving and during Netflix Tudum, he was given the opportunity to say goodbye to fans and his co-stars.

Cavill is well-known for his extreme professionalism, so it's no surprise there were no fireworks. Rather, Cavill used the opportunity to largely talk up his co-stars in a fairly brief, but emotional goodbye.

"I really feel the love and I love you guys too and it's so wonderful to be here, but I'm going to talk about what it was like filming my final, and I actually just want to talk about my co-stars here, because once again it was such a pleasure and an honour to be working with you guys," said Cavill. "You guys bring so much nuance and detail to these characters, which are often at risk of being oversimplified, and what you guys have done with the characters has involved work, care, and effort, and believe me working with you guys was the biggest pleasure. So, just want to say I'm gonna miss you. I'm gonna miss you very much."

(Photo: Netflix)

Cavill capped the speech by once again and thanking his co-stars and then the fans. If you haven't seen the video, Cavill is noticeably a little bit emotional during the goodbye, which makes sense as he is a massive fan of The Witcher and was desperate to land the role. There's no way he would have imagined it ending this way.

It remains to be seen how the show will fare without Cavill. We know Liam Hemsworth is set to replace Cavill, and this certainly feels the talent void left by Cavill's departure, however, what made Cavill undeniable the best part of the show was his love and familiarity with the The Witcher and his character Geralt. Hemsworth can't replicate this no matter what he does.