Fortnite Adds The Witcher's Ciri and Yennefer

Leaks saying Fortnite would add another skin or two from The Witcher series such as Ciri have come to fruition. Epic Games revealed on Thursday that not just one but two new Fortnite Witcher cosmetics were on the way with both Ciri and Yennefer getting a skin each. These two skins will join the existing Geralt of Rivia skin that was added earlier in the year as part of the game's battle pass. Prices haven't yet been revealed, but we know that the two new Witcher skins being added in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 will be accompanied by some other cosmetics like pickaxe variants and more.

Epic Games revealed the new Fortnite Witcher skins in a preview of what's to come on Friday when they're added to the battle royale game's Item Shop on Friday at 7 a.m. ET. It looks like Ciri will get three accessories to be bought, too, with Yennefer getting her own three additional cosmetics. Similar to the cosmetics added when we got the Geralt skin, it looks like these will be things like Witcher back bling, pickaxes, an emote, and a glider.

While Epic Games hasn't revealed the full list of Witcher skin names nor has it shared the prices, we've seen the skins already through datamines that show what they'll look like in-game. We've also seen a datamined breakdown of how these cosmetic accessories are divided up as back bling, glider, and pickaxe items. A list of those can be found below (Ciri's first, followed by Yennefer's) along with a closer look at the skin for Ciri and the skin for Yennefer.

Fortnite's New Witcher Skins

Basilisk Glider

Zireael Pickaxe

Zireael Back Bling

Yennefer's Megascope Pickaxe

Bird Skull Back Bling

Black Wings Emote

New Fortnite x The Witcher – Ciri & Yennefer 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jfZI8oFPtd — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 22, 2023

Again, prices haven't been revealed for the new Witcher cosmetics, but players will almost certainly find some bundles in the Item Shop as well as standalone purchases when the Ciri skin, Yennefer skin, and everything else go live tomorrow. That differs from how people had to unlock Geralt, players may recall. The Geralt of Rivia skin was added back in Chapter 4 Season 1 as a battle pass exclusive, but you still had to complete several quests that got you different rewards with the grand finale being a quest for the Geralt skin. Other quests got you things like the Igni Sign Emote, though all we know of right now for this expanded Witcher collection are the items shown in the image above. Because of the limited nature of the Geralt skin released previously, it's unlikely it'll return to the Item Shop this time when the other Witcher cosmetics are added, but players who missed out on it several seasons ago can still hope that it'll make a return at some point.

As for The Witcher series overall, Netflix's The Witcher is returning next month for the first part of the final season that Henry Cavill will be a part of. There's also a new Witcher game in development, though CD Projekt Red hasn't said hardly anything about that at this point.