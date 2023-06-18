The Witcher's Geralt of Rivia has gotten an unexpected anime makeover thanks to a new Bishoujo collectible statue coming our way from Kotobukiya! CD PROJEKT RED's The Witcher has taken over the world in the last few years thanks to expansions of their various franchises such as The Witcher branching out into a slate of live-action and anime series releases with Netflix. As a result, Geralt of Rivia has become a major standout with guest appearances in franchises like Soul Calibur and much more thanks to how much fans have come to love the titular Witcher. Now Geralt has gone full anime too!

Kotobukiya's Bishoujo collection has given full anime makeovers to all sorts of pop culture juggernauts in the past (even with the likes of Optimus Prime from Transformers), and now their next major figure has given Geralt a "bishoujo" makeover. Running for $170 USD and releasing some time in Spring 2024, this statue features a design from illustrator Shunya Yamashita and offers a whole new kind of look for the mean mugging Geralt. You can check it out below and find out more at Sideshow Collectibles' official pre-order page.

Kotobukiya's New Geralt Anime Girl Makeover Explained

Sideshow teases the new Geralt of Rivia Bishoujo statue as such, "The dark fantasy realm of CD PROJEKT RED's acclaimed RPG series The Witcher joins the BISHOUJO lineup! And the first statue in this series will be… Geralt of Rivia!? Designed by Shunya Yamashita, this legendary witcher has received an unexpected makeover into a beautiful female form. Now she comes to life, ready to unsheath her silver sword and cast Igni on her foes."

The description continues with, "The statue has been meticulously modeled by none other than sculptor Yoshiki Fujimoto — pay close attention to the details of the armor, finished with realistic textures in mind. The surface of every leather piece has been adjusted to have a different ruggedness, and has been carefully sculpted down to each sewn seam. The slightly metallic finish of the paint gives the glimmering chainmail a realistic presence."

As for The Witcher TV series, it will be returning to Netflix with Season 3 Chapter 1 on June 29th, and Chapter 2 on July 27th. Netflix teases The Witcher Season 3 as such, "As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri's magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl's untapped powers; instead, they discover they've landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever."

How do you feel about this anime makeover for The Witcher's Geralt of Rivia? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!