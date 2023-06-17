The Witcher Reveals Epic Season 3 Battle Clip at Netflix's Tudum

Netflix held its latest Tudum event and showed off a number of new trailers and clips from its upcoming slate of shows and films. That included a new glimpse at The Witcher season 3, and the clip showcases the lethal and brutal fights the series has become synonymous with. We get a look at the whole team here, as Geralt (Henry Cavill), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), Jaskier (Joey Batey), Yarpen Zigrin (Jeremy Crawford), and more all jump in to help Ciri (Freya Allan) fend off Rience (Sam Woolf), and as you can tell in the clip below, the fight is simply epic and brutal in all the best ways.

Rience and his forces corner Ciri but she takes several of them out before getting an unexpected assist courtesy of a knife in an enemy's neck. Yennefer then tells Rience that last time she beat him with her wits, but this time she'll beat him with her magic. Then she reverses his flame and flings it back at one of his minions.

Then Geralt leaps in and brutally takes down three foes. Ciri ends up next to Rience but then Zilgrin and Jaskier run in with the cavalry. Ciri knocks Rience back and he runs through his portal, but Yennefer keeps it open so Gerald can pursue him. Rience hits him with flames but Geralt dodges and flings his sword towards Rience.

Geralt and Rience battle but when arrows fly through the portal, Geralt senses they need him and he breaks both of Reince's hands. He races through the portal and picks up his sword before going on a complete rampage, slaying foes left and right. He also uses Aard to push some people back and Quen to protect himself and give him some additional space to work. You can watch the full scene in the video above, and you can find the season 3 description for The Witcher below.

"As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri's magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl's untapped powers; instead, they discover they've landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever.

The Witcher season 3 Chapter 1 (which includes episodes 1 through 5) hits Netflix on June 29th, while Chapter 2 (which includes episodes 6 through 8) hits Netflix on July 27th.

Are you excited for The Witcher season 3? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Witcher with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!