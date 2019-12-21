The Witcher’s Jaskier Calls Role Favorite He’s Ever Played

It didn’t take long for fans to fall in love with The Witcher’s lovable bard Jaskier, brought to life by actor Joey Batey. The character is a constant highlight throughout the first season, especially when interacting with Geralt or Yennefer, and fans are digging his take on the character It turns out that Batey is also a huge fan of the role, so much so that when we had a chance to speak to him about the season he called the part of Jaskier his favorite role ever.

“Playing Jaskier is, without doubt, the favorite role I’ve ever played, I think,” Batey told ComicBook.com. “In the books, he’s way more complex than I think is immediately noticeable. He has a depth to him, and a profound understanding of humanity, and insight of how people work. He understands the cultural makeup of the world around him and the power of storytelling.”

“And at the same time, you’ve got all of that really good meaty stuff that actors like, and then I also get to basically be an idiot and play the lute,” Batey said. “So, I mean, what’s not to love?”

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

