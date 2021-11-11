The Witcher: Henry Cavill Reportedly Making Over $1 Million per Episode

The Witcher has proven to be one of Netflix’s biggest success stories, and a large part of that is owed to Henry Cavill. Cavill has proven to be a perfect fit for Geralt of Rivia, so it should come as little surprise that Netflix is paying the star quite a bit for his role. According to sources for The Hollywood Reporter, Cavill is being paid more than $1 million per episode for the second season of The Witcher. That’s a significant increase from his pay in the previous season, where he reportedly pulled in about $400,000 per episode.

Given the fact that Cavill’s star power has significantly grown, it’s not surprising to see him making so much per episode. The actor has been in high-demand over the last few years, and it’s hard to imagine anyone else taking on the role of Geralt. Not only is the actor well-cast in the role, he also seems to have a passion for it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The second season of The Witcher will debut nearly two years after the first one released. Netflix chose to renew the series before the first season even released, showing a strong confidence in the finished product. That faith paid off, as The Witcher found a huge audience in December 2019, and it even resulted in increased interest in existing media, including the original novels by Andrzej Sapkowski, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt from CD Projekt Red.

The two years since the first season’s debut have been rocky, to say the least! Between the coronavirus pandemic and on-set injuries, it’s been a difficult journey for everyone involved in the show’s production. An end is finally in sight, and it will be interesting to see whether the finished product can deliver on expectations. Netflix still has a wealth of material to adapt from Sapkowski’s works, and this upcoming season seems incredibly promising. Thankfully, fans don’t have to wait much longer to find out for themselves!

The Witcher Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on December 17th. In the meantime, you can check out our previous coverage of the show right here.

Are you looking forward to the next season of The Witcher? Are you surprised how much Cavill is making per episode? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!