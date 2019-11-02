The Witcher Creator Suggests Netflix Series Could Be a “Masterpiece”

Author and creator of The Witcher, Andrjez Sapkowski, hasn’t seen a single second of Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of the series he created, but he did see the show’s new trailer, and it clearly left an impression. During a new interview at the Lucca Comics & Games festival, Sapkowski revealed that he turned down the opportunity to see the show’s pilot episode because he rather be surprised. However, he did get the opportunity to peep the new trailer, and according to the author, if the show is as good as said trailer, it will be a “masterpiece.”

“Yesterday I witnessed for the first time the screening of the trailer of The Witcher series, together with the fans.” said Sapkowski while speaking to Wired. “I didn’t even see the pilot episode because I like being surprised. But I can say one thing: if the series will be as beautiful as the trailer, we will have a masterpiece.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Elsewhere in the interview, Sapkowski revealed that Netflix paid him a healthy amount of money to be a consultant on the series during the writing stage, but this was his only involvement, partially because he has no idea how to take the books and turn them into a TV series.

“I worked as a consultant for the series, in the initial phase of writing the story, and I was very well paid to do it,’ said the Polish author. “But I was not involved in the actual production, in the casting or in the shooting, and when I see the images from the set, or the trailer, I am always amazed. Everyone asks me how I imagine Geralt and the others, or the setting of the books, even compared to what appears in the series or in video games. The truth is that I don’t visualize the characters and the scenes I write, I don’t have an image of their own in mind. All I do is put one letter after another until I have filled a page. I have no idea how they should appear on screen.”

The Witcher is set to release later this year on December 20 via Netflix and Netflix only. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the upcoming show, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.

Thanks, Redanian Intelligence.