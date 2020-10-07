The Witcher Season 2 Reveals First Look at Yennefer

✖

Anticipation is high for season 2 of Netflix's The Witcher, and over the past few days we've received new looks at Geralt and Ciri. Today's big reveal is none other than Geralt's favorite sorcerer Yennefer, and as you can see in the photos, Yenn has seen better days. The first photo is of Yennefer after the Battle of Sodden, where she unleashed some of that massive power. The second photo teases that while she's disappeared, it might not be of her own choosing, as we can see what is likely her hand in a shackle.

The caption the Witcher account used also gives us some hints, and you can find the photos and the caption below.

She used her full might,

and the battlefield burned.

Then she vanished from sight,

But Yen will return. pic.twitter.com/1sdWujA6KS — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) October 7, 2020

Last we saw Yenneer she was battling with the other mages at the Battle of Sodden, and it seemed that she was turning the tide. We don't see what happened though after Geralt and Ciri start heading that way, so it seems in the time between Yennefer completely disappears. That leads Geralt and Ciri to head to Kaer Morhen and start Ciri's training, but we're pretty sure the three main stars will cross paths sooner than later.

You can find the official description for The Witcher season 2 below.

"Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

The show stars Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

The Witcher is available to stream on Netflix now, and you can check out more from our Witcher coverage right here. You can also hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Witcher!