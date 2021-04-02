The Witcher Season 2 Reportedly Casts King of the Wild Hunt Eredin

✖

The Witcher has finally wrapped filming on season 2 after a number of setbacks, but despite the show no longer filming, it hasn't stopped the flow of new casting updates, and the latest one reveals a name that fans of the books and the games will be quite interested in. A recent report from Redanian Intelligence revealed the presence of the Wild Hunt on the set, and now we know that the leader of the Red Riders Eredin will be played by Sam Hazeldine. The Red Riders leader becomes one of Geralt's deadliest foes and leads a group that is in search of Ciri because of her Elder Blood, but we're not sure how much of that will make its way into the show.

Hazeldine is best known for the role of George Sewell in Peaky Blinders as well as roles in projects like Resurrection, Knightfall, Requiem, The Innocents, and most recently The War Below and Dark Corners. Now he'll be playing a lethal villain in the world of The Witcher, and we cannot wait to see what the show has in store for the imposing villain.

Those set photos from before do confirm that Eredin and the rest of the Wild Hunt will sport their looks from The Witcher 3, but again it remains to be seen if their history as the Red Riders, Ard Gaeth, Tir na Lia, or any other facets of their history make the cut.

The report also confirmed several other castings, including Niamh McCormack, who will play the elven sorceress and ancestor of Ciri Lara Dorren, as well as Ann Firbank (Ithlinne), Joseph Payne (Jarre), Ed Birch (King Vizimir), and two original characters played by Ania Marson (Voleth Meir) and Emily Byrt (Aylne).

We can't wait to learn more about the growing season 2 cast, and in the meantime, you can check out the official description for season 2 below.

"Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

The show stars Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

The Witcher is available to stream on Netflix now, and you can check out more from our Witcher coverage right here. You can also hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Witcher!