The Witcher Season 2 Seemingly Wraps Filming

✖

The Witcher fans will be happy to know that filming on the Netflix show's second season has seemingly wrapped! While this has not been officially confirmed by the streaming service, the news was relayed by Jacqueline Rathore, Henry Cavill's personal hair designer. With filming potentially at an end, the show's producers can now begin the editing process and work towards getting it ready to air! A release date has not been revealed for the new season, but this step puts the show much closer to actually airing! For now, fans will just have to wait patiently to find out more.

Rathore's announcement about the end of filming was shared by Redanian Intelligence, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

That's a wrap on #TheWitcher Season 2! (via Henry Cavill's personal hair designer Jacqueline Rathore) pic.twitter.com/CthsLYq5Wi — Redanian Intelligence: The Witcher (@RedanianIntel) March 31, 2021

For fans, this news should come as a bit of a relief! Filming on Season 2 has been a difficult process; there were multiple delays related to the pandemic, and Henry Cavill suffered a foot injury late last year. The process has certainly taken longer than anyone expected, but with it finally at an end, it seems that the Season Two should arrive sooner, rather than later!

Since its release at the end of 2019, The Witcher has proven to be a massive success for Netflix, and for Andrzej Sapkowski's franchise as a whole. Following the first season, book sales and downloads for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt saw a massive increase in interest, as viewers desperately searched for more content to consume. It's been more than a year since "Toss a Coin to Your Witcher" completely took over the internet, and fans are quite excited to see where the show will go next.

There have been a lot of hints and potential leaks, but very few firm details for The Witcher Season 2 have been revealed just yet. Now that filming seems to be complete, a trailer can't be too far behind, and it's possible we could see it by late spring or early summer. For many fans, it can't come soon enough!

Are you excited for the next season of The Witcher to arrive on Netflix? Are you relieved that filming has finally come to an end? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!