The Witcher Season 2 Set Photos Might Reveal The Wild Hunt

The Witcher season 2 is starting to come into view, with production continuing along schedule after a number of setbacks, and throughout the process we've had hints of what might be in store for the show's sophomore season. Few of those reveals will be as big though as this latest one if it ends up being true, as new set photos from the show's current filming location of Saunton Beach in Devon, UK suggest that the storied villains from The Witcher 3 will be making their television debut. That would be the Wild Hunt, and as you can see in the photos by Redanian Intelligence, it sure looks like they will be making their presence felt in the show.

Redanian Intelligence has confirmed with their sources that this the Wild Hunt, and the photos showcase their trademark all-black armor, eccentric weaponry, and the skeletal horse cuirasses we've come to associate with the group. The crew filming these sequences is a smaller one, so more than likely the Wild Hunt (or whatever they end up being called) won't play a huge role in season 2.

The Witcher season 2 is filming at Saunton Sands in North Devon, according to locals pic.twitter.com/2V7ck3iGtl — r/NetflixWitcher (@netflixwitcher) March 26, 2021

Perhaps this is the big hook for season 3, and if so that would be one amazing hook. Hopefully, we'll learn more soon, but in the meantime, you can find the official description for The Witcher season 2 below.

"Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

The show stars Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

