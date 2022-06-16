The Witcher Season 3 Leak Reveals Major Ciri Storyline

Netflix has kept details on The Witcher Season 3 under tight wraps, but a number of leaks have emerged from the set of the show over the last few weeks. According to reporting from Redanian Intelligence, actor Stuart Thompson has been cast in the role of Fabio Sachs. Fabio appeared in the Witcher novel Time of Contempt, where he gives Ciri a tour of the city Gors Velen. When a Wyvern attacks, Ciri is forced to use her skills with the sword to defend herself. It's an exciting moment from the novel, and the scene was loosely adapted with Geralt in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

A video of the sequence in The Witcher 3 can be found embedded below.

Redanian Intelligence is a very reputable source when it comes to things related to The Witcher, but readers should still take this information with a grain of salt until we get official confirmation from Netflix. The Witcher has played fast and loose with elements from the books of Andrzej Sapkowski, so it's impossible to say if the events from Time of Contempt will play out in quite the same way. If Thompson really is playing Fabio, it's hard to imagine this scene not being adapted, but there's a lot we don't know about Season 3 at this time.

This is not the only plot point from Time of Contempt that we could see in Season 3. Last month, Redanian Intelligence reported that actress Frances Pooley will be playing a character from the book known as "False Ciri." False Ciri is a character that looks quite a bit like the real Princess Cirilla. In Time of Contempt, she is sent to the emperor of Nilfgaard in some attempted deception, but Emhyr sees through the disguise. If both of these story beats play out in The Witcher Season 3, fans might be able to start piecing together where the narrative is heading. For now, fans will just have to wait patiently for more information!

