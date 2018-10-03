‘The Witcher’ and ‘Superman’ Collide With This Incredible Crossover Cosplay

The Witcher has been in the spotlight lately with the recent casting news of Man of Steel’s Henry Cavill as Geralt, even with all of the previous reports about whether or not he would even still be Superman. Still, with Superman now becoming The Witcher’s Geralt of Rivia, professional cosplayer most known for his incredible Witcher cosplays decided to flip the script:

Maul Cosplay has been the face of some amazing characters in the past, including this hilarious “Bathtub Geralt” rendition. He’s definitely a craftsman worth following!

Videos by ComicBook.com

With fine craftsmanship usually seen in how he takes to creating armor and weapon sets, Ben Maul also uses his extensive knowledge of special effects makeup to bring those rough characteristics to the real world with the help of his lovely partner in crime (and in matrimony), fellow cosplayer Maja Felicitas.

Maul and his wife are even the official Witcher cosplayers employed by CD Projekt RED, the studio behind the iconic franchise! You can follow more of his incredible work right here on his Instagram and Facebook pages.

At this point in time, the only confirmed casting we have is that of Man of Steel’s Cavill as the show’s protagonist. We also know that the release window for the new series is set for sometime in 2019, though a specific date has yet to be released.

To make the wait a little bit easier, however, check out this other amazing piece of fan art with Eva Green as Yennefer! Want even more? Check out our The Witcher TV community hub right here for the latest fan picks, casting rumors, and confirmed details from the showrunner herself!

You can contact the author of this story over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.