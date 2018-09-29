‘The Witcher’s’ Triss Merigold Comes to Life With This Stunning Cosplay

A great way to express that fandom pride is through the art of cosplay, a unique way to brings these incredible worlds over into real life. With The Witcher Netflix casting still up in the air, this Triss Merigold cosplay from CD Projekt RED’s The Witcher 3 is an outstanding way to pay tribute to such a lovely character.

From the lighting, to the incredible styling of clothing we see from the game itself, this Triss tribute has to be one of the best we’ve ever seen. You can also check out even more of Irina Meier’s amazing work on her Facebook page linked above! Seriously, this girl has talent!

Unfamiliar with the legend behind Triss Merigold? According to the game’s wikipedia:

“Triss Merigold of Maribor was a legendary Temerian sorceress of the 13th century. Called Fourteenth of the Hill by her contemporaries because she was erroneously thought to have been killed during the Battle of Sodden Hill, she passed into history as Merigold the Fearless. A member of King Foltest’s royal council along with Fercart and Keira Metz, as well as a founding member of the Lodge of Sorceresses, she was involved in politics for most of her life.

“She was friends with Yennefer and the witcher Geralt of Rivia, but also unhappily in love with the latter. Triss took care of Ciri at Kaer Morhen for some time and is like an older sister to her. It was through her intervention that Ciri was not subjected to harmful hormone changes at Kaer Morhen, stripping her of her secondary gender traits.”

“She was a skilled healer and carried with her many magical potions, but she never uses them on herself because ironically, she was allergic to potions. She was also quite a powerful mage, certainly when it counted most. She wore an amulet – sapphire overlaid with silver.”

As far as the Netflix series is concerned, we still don’t have a release date yet regarding the upcoming adaptation and the only casting news we have thus far is Man of Steel’s Henry Cavill listed as Geralt of Rivia.

