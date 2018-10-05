This ‘The Witcher’s’ Yennefer Cosplay Is Stunning

While we anxiously await more news about Netflix’s The Witcher series, especially who will play some of our favourite characters, we can still celebrate the amazing people this franchise gave us. Though we still don’t know who will play Yennefer, we at least have this incredible cosplay to tide us over until we get that official reveal.

The cosplayer in question goes by the name ‘TophWei’ and she even has her own Etsy shop! We even shared her Ciri earlier because she nailed that character completely as well! She even did a Younger Ciri, which was beyond perfect!

It is definitely obvious that she has a massive love for The Witcher series, which is very evident from her Instagram. From the older games, to even smaller, lesser known characters, each person she brings into the real world is done with a passion and dedication to detail that is hard not to be impressed by. Just check out her Syanna to see what we mean:

As far as the Netflix series casting goes, we still don’t know much. At this point in time, the only confirmed casting we have is that of Man of Steel’s Henry Cavill as the show’s protagonist: Geralt of Rivia. We also know that the release window for the new series is set for sometime in 2019, though a specific date has yet to be released.

We did however get a few fan picks for which actresses were most voted to play the sorceress, including Eva Green and Odette Annabele. We even compiled our own list of dream picks for Ciri shortly after a recent rumor put a woman of color as the ashen hair’d beauty.

If you’re interested in learning more about the TV show as news comes out, you can check out our Netflix hub right here. Just here for the cosplay? We get it, we also have a neat hub for that as well!

