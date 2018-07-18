‘The World of Tom Clancy’s Division’ Revealed, A Closer Look at the Lore Behind the Game

Tom Clancy’s The Division was a gaming experience that offered a tragic backstory. The action role-playing game put players in a tactical fight for survival and ass fans of the Ubisoft title await the highly anticipated arrival of The Division 2, Dark Horse Comics has announced that they have partnered up with the studio once more for an even closer look at the incredible lore than ever before and we’ve got your first look!

Dark Horse revealed to us exclusively the first look at the cover for The World of Tom Clancy’s The Division, seen above. Similar to that of the usual The Division design, this 192-page hardcover collector’s item puts fans of the franchise right back into the decrepit streets of both Washington DC and New York City to learn even more about what it takes to survive. Dark Horse tells us, “Millions lay dead in the aftermath of a catastrophic biological attack, and the disease continues to spread. With infrastructure in ruins and DC on the brink of collapse, the agents of The Division are called to action as the only hope to restore order.”

They added, “If the agents fail, the nation will fall. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn all there is to know about the tactical methods, the high-tech tools, and the all-important mission of The Division!”

But it’s not just this hardcover lore-drenched experience fans have to look forward to! The publisher also confirmed to us that they will be delving even more into this world with a new comic book series that will be releasing sometime in 2019! For now, The World of Tom Clancy’s Division will officially go on sale March 19, 2019 and will be available to pre-order at major retailers such as Barnes & Noble, Amazon, and others. It will also be available at local comic shops for those that wish to support local!

Haven’t had a chance to play the first game in the series yet? Learn more about The Division itself below:

“We live in a complex world. The more advanced it gets, the more vulnerable it becomes. We’ve created a house of cards: remove just one, and everything falls apart.

Black Friday – a devastating pandemic sweeps through New York City, and one by one, basic services fail. In only days, without food or water, society collapses into chaos. The Division, an autonomous unit of tactical agents, is activated. Leading seemingly ordinary lives among us, these agents are trained to operate independently in order to save society.”