MultiVersus Bringing Back Mark Hamill as the Joker

MultiVersus has revealed a brand-new fighter, and it happens to be one of the most iconic villains in DC history. Over the last 24 hours, the game's developers had been teasing some kind of reveal via Discord and the game's official Twitter account. MultiVersus fans had been working together to solve several clues that would lead to the box's opening. Now the box has opened, and the reveal has led to a new cinematic trailer featuring the Joker! In the trailer, we can see Batman confidently striding towards his old foe, as other members of the game's cast appear to have been defeated. Following some laughter and teasing of Batman, Joker utters a classic line from the 1989 Batman movie: "wait till they get a load of me!"

The MultiVersus reveal trailer for the Joker can be found below.

Mark Hamill and Kevin Conroy: Reunited in MultiVersus

While Joker might be using a Jack Nicholson line, he's actually being voiced by a different (but no less beloved) actor: Mark Hamill! Hamill first voiced the villain in Batman: The Animated Series, where the titular character was voiced by Kevin Conroy. The two would reprise those roles several times in the following decades, often in projects that featured one another, such as the Rocksteady Arkham video game trilogy. Conroy provided the voice for Batman in MultiVersus prior to his death in 2022, so players will have the chance to hear these two appearing together in a game once again.

At this time, Hamill has not commented on his return as the Joker. The actor had previously indicated that he might step away from the role, following Conroy's death. It's possible that Hamill could have made an exception for MultiVersus, knowing that his friend (and on-screen foe) would be appearing alongside him in the game. Whatever the case might be, this is bound to be exciting news for a lot of Batman fans. While the Joker has had a number of iconic actors playing the role over the years, Hamill is often considered one of the very best, if not the definitive one.

When Will the Joker be Available in MultiVersus?

At this time, Player First Games has not revealed any gameplay footage for the Joker, but we should have an idea how he'll play very soon; the villain will be a part of the MultiVersus roster when the game returns on May 28th. MultiVersus will be playable for free on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The fighting game features a number of characters spanning various Warner Bros. properties, including DC Comics. The Joker marks the sixth DC character in the game, appearing alongside Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn, and Black Adam.

