This ‘The Witcher’ Fanart Re-Imagines Geralt of Rivia in ‘Cyberpunk 2077’

With the Netflix The Witcher news coming and going and the recent casting announcement revealing Man of Steel’s Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia himself, we just can’t get enough of this incredible universe. With CD Projekt RED’s other huge IP on the horizon, it’s interesting to see how the two RPGs could intertwine – even if they never actually would. Still, we can dream and we are definitely dreaming of this particular Geralt set in the gritty world of Night City in Cyberpunk 2077.

The stunning artwork above comes from Malaysian artist Johnson Ting who specializes in AAA games concept art. He’s also known for his incredible work with collectibles and statues!

Pair the gruff look in Geralt’s golden eyes with the explosive purples and reds that the upcoming new IP from The Witcher studio, and you’ve got an amazing blend of two highly talked about series!

It’s the perfect time to express interest in the Witcher series, especially since casting officially kicked off back in June. Show runner Lauren S. Hissrich took to her Twitter account to pretty much go all out on the latest inside look into the new series based on our beloved Geralt of Rivia. “Let’s talk casting. Yes, I said the magic word! Casting is starting soon, and no, I can’t tell you who our top picks are so don’t ask. But. There is something very important you need to know,” she starts out in what became quite the lengthy expose!

We still don’t have a release date yet for CD Projekt RED’s Cyberpunk 2077, but it will likely be a few years off before it hits shelves. As far as the Netflix series casting goes, we still don’t know much. At this point in time, the only confirmed casting we have is that of Man of Steel’s Henry Cavill as the show’s protagonist: Geralt of Rivia. We also know that the release window for the new series is set for sometime in 2019, though a specific date has yet to be released.

What do you think about Geralt all Cyberpunkified? Would you like to see the studio implement a few The Witcher easter eggs within their massive open world coming in the future? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!