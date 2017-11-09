This Week’s Deals With Gold On Xbox One, 360 Offers Discounts Aplenty

By ComicBook.com Staff

Larry "Major Nelson" Hyrb has posted this week's Deals With Gold for both the Xbox One and Xbox 360, and there are quite a few good bargains out there, whether you're stacking up content for Dead Or Alive 5: Last Round, or looking for a few good indie games.

Indies are definitely the highlight this week, with games like The Adventures of Pip, Rime, Raiden V and Shantae and the Pirate's Curse offered at a pretty good discount. But in addition to that, there are also some notable markdowns for games like Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 and the Marvel: Ultimate Alliance, allowing you to get both those classic games for $20 a pop – not a bad deal at all.

Let's run down the deals over the next few pages and see what bargains are ripe for the taking!

Xbox One Deals

CONTENT TITLE

CONTENT TYPE

DISCOUNT

NOTES

Adventures of Pip*

Xbox One Game

50%

DWG

Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders*

Xbox One Game

70%

DWG

Battlefield 4 Final Stand*

Add-On

100%

DWG

Blood Bowl 2

Xbox One Game

67%

Spotlight

Blood Bowl 2 – (Chaos Dwarfs)

Add-On

15%

Spotlight

Blood Bowl 2 – (Khemri)

Add-On

15%

Spotlight

Blood Bowl 2 – (Lizardmen)

Add-On

33%

Spotlight

Blood Bowl 2 – (Necromantic)

Add-On

33%

Spotlight

Blood Bowl 2 – (Norse)

Add-On

33%

Spotlight

Blood Bowl 2 – (Nurgle)

Add-On

33%

Spotlight

Blood Bowl 2 – (Team Pack)

Add-On

15%

Spotlight

Blood Bowl 2 – (Undead)

Add-On

33%

Spotlight

Blood Bowl 2 – (Wood Elves)

Add-On

33%

Spotlight

Call of Duty: MWR Variety Map Pack*

Add-On

35%

DWG

Chivalry: Medieval Warfare*

Xbox One Game

50%

DWG

Claire: Extended Cut

Xbox One Game

70%

Spotlight

DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round: Alluring Mandarin Dress Set

Add-On

30%

Spotlight

DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round: Bath & Bedtime Costumes

Add-On

30%

Spotlight

DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round: Character: Naotora Ii

Add-On

30%

Spotlight

DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round: Core Fighters – Female Fighters Set

Add-On

50%

Spotlight

DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round: High Society Costume Set

Add-On

30%

Spotlight

DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round: Last Round Sexy Bunny Costume Set

Add-On

30%

Spotlight

DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round: Overalls Set

Add-On

30%

Spotlight
Xbox One Deals Con’t.

Divinity Original Sin – Enhanced Edition – Grumio's Last Trick Bag

Add-On

33%

Spotlight

Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition

Xbox One Game

67%

Spotlight

Dreamfall Chapters*

Xbox One Game

25%

DWG

EA SPORTS UFC 2 Deluxe Edition*

Xbox One Game

75%

DWG

EA SPORTS UFC 2*

Xbox One Game

75%

DWG

Energy Cycle*

Xbox One Game

20%

DWG

Farming Simulator 17

Xbox One Game

50%

Spotlight

Farming Simulator 17 – Big Bud Pack

Add-On

15%

Spotlight

Farming Simulator 17 – Challenger MT700E Field Viper

Add-On

33%

Spotlight

Farming Simulator 17 – Challenger MT800E Field Python

Add-On

33%

Spotlight

Farming Simulator 17 – Challenger MT900E Anaconda

Add-On

33%

Spotlight

Farming Simulator 17 – Fendt 900 Black Beauty

Add-On

33%

Spotlight

Farming Simulator 17 – Kuhn Equipment Pack

Add-On

15%

Spotlight

Farming Simulator 17 – Premium Edition

Xbox One Game

60%

Spotlight

Farming Simulator 17 – Season Pass

Add-On

33%

Spotlight

Farming Simulator 17 – Tractor Pack DLC

Add-On

33%

Spotlight

Farming Simulator 17 – Valtra T-Series COW

Add-On

33%

Spotlight

Forza Horizon 2 Presents Fast & Furious Digital Edition*

Xbox One Game

75%

DWG

Forza Horizon 3 Blizzard Mountain*

Add-On

60%

DWG

Forza Motorsport 6 Car Pass*

Add-On

75%

DWG

Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2*

Xbox One Game

50%

DWG

Marvel: Ultimate Alliance*

Xbox One Game

50%

DWG

Mordheim : City of the Damned

Xbox One Game

67%

Spotlight

Mordheim : City of the Damned – The Doomweaver

Add-On

33%

Spotlight

Mordheim : City of the Damned – The Poison Wind Globadier

Add-On

33%

Spotlight

Mordheim : City of the Damned – The Smuggler

Add-On

33%

Spotlight

Mordheim : City of the Damned – The Wolf-Priest of Ulric

Add-On

33%

Spotlight

Mordheim : City of the Damned – Undead

Add-On

33%

Spotlight

Mordheim : City of the Damned – Witch Hunters

Add-On

33%

Spotlight

Moto Racer 4*

Xbox One Game

70%

DWG
Xbox One Deals Con’t.

Xbox 2

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4

Xbox One Game

30%

Spotlight

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 ROAD TO BORUTO

Xbox One Game

30%

Spotlight

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 ROAD TO BORUTO Pack

Add-On

30%

Spotlight

NARUTO STORM 4 – Season Pass

Add-On

50%

Spotlight

Onigiri – 1050 Onigiricoins

Add-On

33%

Spotlight

Onigiri – 200 Onigiricoins

Add-On

20%

Spotlight

Onigiri – 515 Onigiricoins

Add-On

25%

Spotlight

Raiden V

Xbox One Game

75%

Spotlight

RiME

Xbox One Game

33%

Spotlight

Save the Ninja Clan*

Xbox One Game

20%

DWG

Seasons After Fall

Xbox One Game

25%

Spotlight

Shantae and the Pirate's Curse*

Xbox One Game

33%

DWG

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom

Xbox One Game

25%

Spotlight

Styx : Master of Shadows

Xbox One Game

75%

Spotlight

Styx : Shards of Darkness

Xbox One Game

33%

Spotlight

Styx : Shards of Darkness – Set of Akenash

Add-On

15%

Spotlight

Styx: Master of Shadows + Styx: Shards of Darkness

Xbox One Game

40%

Spotlight

Teslagrad*

Xbox One Game

70%

DWG

The Surge

Xbox One Game

33%

Spotlight

The Surge – CREO Special Employee Kit

Add-On

15%

Spotlight

The Technomancer

Xbox One Game

75%

Spotlight

Tour de France 2017

Xbox One Game

25%

Spotlight

World to the West*

Xbox One Game

33%

DWG

Yesterday Origins*

Xbox One Game

70%

DWG
Xbox 360 Sales Con't.

Xbox 2

Blood Bowl – Dark Elves

Add-On

33%

Spotlight

Bound by Flame

Games On Demand

75%

Spotlight

Contrast

Arcade

75%

Spotlight

Divinity II – The Dragon Knight Saga

Games On Demand

75%

Spotlight

Dynasty Warriors 5 Empires

Games On Demand

80%

DWG

Dynasty Warriors 6

Games On Demand

70%

DWG

Dynasty Warriors 6 Empires

Games On Demand

70%

DWG

Dynasty Warriors 7

Games On Demand

70%

DWG

Dynasty Warriors 8

Games On Demand

70%

DWG

Faery: Legends of Avalon

Games On Demand

75%

Spotlight

Farming Simulator

Games On Demand

75%

Spotlight

Farming Simulator – Marshall Equipment

Add-On

33%

Spotlight

Farming Simulator – Titanium Equipment

Add-On

33%

Spotlight

Farming Simulator – Titanium Vehicles

Add-On

33%

Spotlight

Farming Simulator – Ursus Equipment Pack

Add-On

33%

Spotlight

Farming Simulator – Ursus Vehicles

Add-On

33%

Spotlight

Farming Simulator – Väderstad Equipment Pack

Add-On

33%

Spotlight

Final Exam

Arcade

75%

Spotlight

Forza Horizon 2 Presents Fast & Furious

Games On Demand

75%

DWG

Game of Thrones

Games On Demand

75%

Spotlight

Mars: War Logs

Arcade

75%

Spotlight

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Revolution

Games On Demand

80%

DWG

Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds

Arcade

50%

DWG

RAW – Realms of Ancient War

Arcade

75%

Spotlight

Rotastic

Arcade

75%

Spotlight

Sniper Ghost Warrior 2

Games On Demand

85%

DWG

Sniper: Ghost Warrior

Games On Demand

85%

DWG

Things on Wheels

Arcade

75%

Spotlight

These deals are good through next Monday evening, so stack up on the bargains!

