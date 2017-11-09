This Week’s Deals With Gold On Xbox One, 360 Offers Discounts Aplenty

Larry "Major Nelson" Hyrb has posted this week's Deals With Gold for both the Xbox One and Xbox 360, and there are quite a few good bargains out there, whether you're stacking up content for Dead Or Alive 5: Last Round, or looking for a few good indie games.

Indies are definitely the highlight this week, with games like The Adventures of Pip, Rime, Raiden V and Shantae and the Pirate's Curse offered at a pretty good discount. But in addition to that, there are also some notable markdowns for games like Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 and the Marvel: Ultimate Alliance, allowing you to get both those classic games for $20 a pop – not a bad deal at all.

Let's run down the deals over the next few pages and see what bargains are ripe for the taking!