This Week’s PlayStation Store Sale Highlights Ubisoft, Indie Games And More
It's another big week in the PlayStation Store, as Sony has updated it with a number of great markdowns on hit games, including the second wave of its Totally Digital sale.
As part of the sale, a number of indie hits are marked down in price, with an even lower price available for PlayStation Plus subscribers. On top of that, there are a number of notable markdowns on hit Ubisoft games, including For Honor, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands, Far Cry: Primal, Steep and Rayman Legends, just to name a few.
You can check out the full list of sale titles over the next few pages. On the first ones, you'll see the regular price first, and then the PlayStation Plus price, where you can save a few extra bucks. Happy shopping!
Totally Digital Sale
- Act it Out! – $3.49, $2.09
- ADK Damashii – $5.24, $3.74
- Adult Swim Games Starter Pack – $19.99, $15.99
- Albedo: Eyes From Outer Space – $3.74, $2.24
- Armikrog – $5.99, $4.99
- Awesomenauts Assemble! – $3.99, $2.49
- Banner Saga 2 – $13.99, $11.99
- Banner Saga Complete Pack + Survival Mode – $30.39, $26.59
- Blackwood Crossing – $11.19, $10.39
- Blue Rider – $4.99, $3.49
- Butcher – $7.99, $6.99
- Crypt of the NecroDancer – $4.49, $2.99
- Dogos – $6.59, $5.39
- Enter the Gungeon – $10.49, $8.99
- Eventide: Slavic Fable – $5.99, $3.99
- Foul Play – $4.49, $3.49
- Headlander – $5.99, $3.99
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number – $10.49, $8.99
- Inside My Radio – $7.49, $5.99
- Ironclad Tactics – $4.49, $2.99
- Jump Stars – $4.49, $3.49
- KillAllZombies – $6.99, $4.19
- Layers of Fear – $10.99, $6.99
- Lichtspeer – $6.99, $5.99
- Lost Sea – $4.49, $2.99
- Magicka 2 – $5.24, $3.74
- Mantis Burn Racing – $10.49, $5.99
- Metal Slug 3 – $5.99, $4.49
- Metal Slug Anthology – $7.99, $5.99
- Mother Russia Bleeds – $8.24, $6.74
- Mount & Blade: Warband – $9.99, $7.99
- Never Alone – $4.49, $2.99
- Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas – $8.99, $7.49
- Overcooked – $10.19, $8.49
- Paranautical Activity – $3.99, $1.99
- Rainbow Moon – $4.49, $2.99
- Rain World – $11.99, $9.99
- Riptide GP2 – $3.49, $2.79
- Rise & Shine – $5.99, $4.49
- Seasons After Fall – $15.99, $11.99
- Shadow Blade: Reload – $7.49, $5.99
- Shadow Warrior – $8.99, $5.99
- Shadow Warrior 2 – $27.99, $23.99
- Shantae and the Pirate's Curse – $13.99, $11.99
- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero – $15.99, $13.39
- Shantae: Risky's Revenge – $5.99, $4.99
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom – $23.99, $17.99
- Skylar & Plux: Adventure of Clover Island – $7.49, $4.49
- Slain: Back From Hell – $7.49, $5.09
- Small Radios Big Televisions – $7.19, $5.99
- Strafe – $13.99, $11.99
- Tango Fiesta – $4.99, $3.99
- The Jackbox Party Pack – $38.99, $32.99
- The Shadow Warrior Collection – $35.99, $29.99
- Toren – $5.99, $4.99
- VR Ping Pong (PSVR) – $7.49, $5.99
- Ys Origin – $13.99, $11.99
Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles Trilogy – $9.99
- Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag – $11.99
- Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag Gold Edition – $19.99
- Assassin's Creed Syndicate – $19.99
- Assassin's Creed Syndicate Gold Edition – $27.99
- Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection – $24.99
- Assassin's Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate – $29.69
- Assassin's Creed Unity – $11.99
- Far Cry 4 – $15.99
- Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal – $34.99
- Far Cry 4 Gold Edition – $23.99
- Far Cry Primal – $19.99
- Far Cry Primal Digital Apex Edition – $21.99
- For Honor – $29.99
- For Honor Deluxe Edition – $34.99
- For Honor Gold Edition – $49.99
- Ghost Recon Wildlands – $35.99
- Ghost Recon Wildlands and Rainbow Six Siege – $59.99
- Ghost Recon Wildlands Deluxe Edition – $41.99
- Ghost Recon Wildlands Gold Edition – $59.99
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack Super Edition – $29.99
- Just Dance 2017 – $24.99
- Just Dance 2017 Gold Edition – $29.99
- Monopoly Family Fun Pack – $7.99
- Rainbow Six Siege – $24.99
- Rainbow Six Siege Complete Edition – $59.99
- Rainbow Six Siege Year 2 Gold Edition – $47.99
- Rayman Legends – $9.99
- Rocksmith 2014 Edition Remastered – $19.99
- Steep – $29.99
- Steep and The Crew – $39.99
- Steep Gold Edition – $35.99
- The Crew – $14.99
- The Crew and Trackmania Turbo – $26.99
- The Division – $19.99
- The Division and Rainbow Six Siege – $41.99
- The Division Gold Edition – $31.49
- Trackmania Turbo – $15.99
- Trials Fusion – $7.99
- Trials Fusion: Awesome Max Edition – $15.99
- Trials of the Blood Dragon – $5.99
- Watch Dogs – $11.99
- Watch Dogs Gold Edition – $19.99
Get these great deals while you can! The sale will continue until August 8th at 11 AM EDT.prev