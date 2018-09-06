THQ Nordic Acquires ‘Kingdoms of Amalur’ IP

The comeback story for THQ Nordic is pretty incredible, to say the least. First the team announces the return of the Darksiders franchise with a much anticipated sequel; then it acquires Deep Silver and Koch Media, along with the respective licenses that THQ lost in the first place; and then it announces that it’s acquired TimeSplitters for a potential new release, alongside Second Sight. So where does THQ go from here?

In a different direction than we could’ve ever expected. Today, the publisher confirmed on Twitter that it has acquired the rights to the Kingdoms of Amalur IP from 38 Studios. Though it didn’t yet announce what it intends to do with the franchise yet, a revival could be right around the corner. You can see the tweet below confirming the news.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We are beyond proud to announce that THQ Nordic has acquired the “Kingdoms of Amalur” IP, among other assets, from 38 Studios.#THQNordic #KingdomsofAmalur pic.twitter.com/YSnXPm7M7e — THQNordic (@THQNordic) September 6, 2018

Responses from fans have been off the charts, to say the least. Amalur was appreciated by a lot of people, but as you may recall, the developers at 38 Studios ran into a number of legal problems following its release, namely with investor and former Boston Red Sox player Curt Schilling. As a result, the studio shuttered, and the Amalur IP was considered lost.

But now, hopes are high for its return, even if it’s possibly just a remaster of the game that started it all on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 years ago. Check out some of the enthusiastic responses to the news below:

I definitely approve this decision! Good on you guys for saving this underrated RPG! pic.twitter.com/gok45qY7Xh — Nazih Fares • نزيه فارس (@nazihfares) September 6, 2018

And, of course, I responded accordingly…

(Side note: a lot of Andy Dwyer love in here today.)

Again, THQ Nordic hasn’t figured out its plans yet, but an announcement of some sort will likely come in 2019. C’mon, remaster…and sequel!

If you can’t wait, you can find a used copy of Kingdoms of Amalur now for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3.