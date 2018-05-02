Norse-inspired Horror Game ‘Through the Woods’ Available Now for Xbox One, Coming Soon to PS4

Through the Woods is a Norse-inspired horror game that is available now for Xbox One and is coming soon to PlayStation 4. From the team over at the Antagonist studio, the game originally released on PC back in 2016 just in time for Halloween, but now console players will be able to get in on this title and it definitely promises a terrifying experience.

“Through the Woods is a third-person Norse horror adventure set in a forest on the western shores of Norway that tells the story of a mother and her missing son,” explains the game’s official description. “Through reactive narration, the player experiences the mother’s re-telling of the events surrounding her son’s disappearance. Players follow the path of a terrified woman who has forced herself to enter this terrible place for the sole purpose of finding her son, in a setting heavily influenced by Norse mythology and Norwegian folk tales.”

“With Through the Woods, Antagonist have captured the feeling of the forest as they saw it as children, with all the fear and mystery that comes from roaming through it alone. This is coupled with a powerful story and high quality sound design, which in the darkness of the forest becomes a core mechanic. Through the Woods is a profound experience that directly delivers the feelings of loneliness and loss in a terrifying place…”

Explore stunning environments and experience stories inspired by Norse mythology, Norwegian art and nature

Uncover dark tales of the past and present through reactive narration

Creative use of light and darkness generates deceptive environments

A frightening journey accompanied by beautiful and grim sound design

Though PC players had this for Halloween, console players will be able to experience this week! For Xbox One, Through the Woods is available now with a PS4 release slated for May 8th. The game itself was met with incredibly positive reviews and a large part of that was how the team handled scare tactics. They didn’t rely on jump scares or one medium of terror. There were layers to the progression, and a childlike mystery that makes everything seem much bigger, much darker, and the player immediately gets the feel for that.

Through the Woods is available now on PC and Xbox One, with a PS4 release for May 8th.