Titanfall 3 Was Previously in Development But Canceled by Respawn

A former developer on Respawn Entertainment's Titanfall franchise has revealed that Titanfall 3 was at one point in the works at the studio but was eventually scrapped in favor of Apex Legends. Since the launch of Titanfall 2 back in 2016, numerous fans have been making it known that they want to see a sequel to the acclaimed first-person shooter come about. Instead, Respawn has been content with having Apex Legends be the only title within that universe that is currently offered. And while this trend could one day change, it seems like Respawn has already embarked upon making Titanfall 3 once before.

In a conversation with The Burnettwork, Mohammad Alavi, who once worked at Respawn on Titanfall 2, shared that the developer began working on Titanfall 3 not long after the release of the second installment. Alavi said that the project was in development for about a period of 10 months and was looking to improve on everything that was seen in Titanfall 2. Eventually, though, those working on the game ended up scrapping it to develop Apex Legends.

"Titanfall 2, came out, did what it did, and we were like, 'Okay, we're gonna make Titanfall 3,'" Alavi said. "We worked on Titanfall 3 for… ten months, right? In earnest, right? We had new tech for it, we had multiple missions going, we had a first playable, which was like, on par to be just as good if not better than whatever we had before."

Despite having high hopes for Titanfall 3, Alavi went on to say that the reason the game was canned was because of its multiplayer component. Although the single-player element of Titanfall 3 was working out well, the multiplayer portion of the shooter wasn't exactly coming together. Eventually, PUBG released and completely changed the multiplayer shooter landscape, which prompted Respawn to then make its own battle royale game which became Apex Legends. So in short, if not for the battle royale boom, it seems like Titanfall 3 could have already seen the light of day.

Moving forward, Respawn boss Vince Zampella has previously stated that Titanfall 3 is absolutely a game that the studio wants to make whenever it has the right idea. So even though this version of the project that Alavi described didn't end up working out, perhaps we'll end up getting Titanfall 3 one day.

[H/T MP1st]