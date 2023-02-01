New Titanfall Game Reportedly Cancelled By EA

EA reportedly canceled a new Titanfall game just recently, much to the dismay of gamers everywhere. Following the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Activision and Infinity Ward developers Vince Zampella and Jason West got into a huge legal battle that resulted in those two splitting off to form what would become Respawn Entertainment with funding from EA. Within just a few years, Respawn had made Titanfall which was a critical success and Titanfall 2 was also met with huge acclaim, but released in a very busy time which resulted in a less-than-ideal commercial performance. The studio went on to spin the IP off into Apex Legends, but many have longed for Titanfall 3 to happen to no avail.

Well, Titanfall fans, please brace yourself for some absolutely terrible news. According to Bloomberg, EA just canceled a new Titanfall game. The game was supposedly codenamed Titanfall Legends and was expected to be a single-player title set in the Titanfall and Apex Legends universe, but not much else is known about the title. It's unclear if this would've been Titanfall 3 or a spin-off, but we'll have to wait and see if any other details trickle out soon. Either way, it's not happening now. Alongside the delay of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and the shut down of Apex Legends Mobile, EA canceled the new project and has informed the team of roughly 50 people working on the game that it will try to find a place for them in the company or offer them severance if that can't be done.

Will Titanfall 3 ever happen? It seems like if it ever does, it will be a long time from now. Games are taking longer and longer to make and this is a huge set back for the series. Given the success of Apex Legends and the continued demand for a new Titanfall game, it doesn't seem like this will kill the IP or anything. However, it does mean we will probably have to be extra patient.

