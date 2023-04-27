Titanfall Boss Comments on Potential for Titanfall 3

Vince Zampella, the longtime CEO of Respawn Entertainment, which is the studio behind the Titanfall series, has commented on the potential for Titanfall 3 to release in the future. Since the release of Titanfall 2 back in 2016, fans have been making it loudly known that they'd like to see Titanfall 3 come about one day. Although Respawn continues to toy around in this world by proxy of Apex Legends, a third mainline Titanfall game has remained out of reach for the time being. Luckily, Zampella himself seems to be on board with the idea of Titanfall 3, but it has to happen at a point when it makes sense for Respawn.

In a new discussion with Barron's, Zampella acknowledged that he would very much like to see Respawn create Titanfall 3. Zampella said that Titanfall as a series is one that is still near and dear to those at the studio, which makes sense as it was the first property that the company ever worked on. Despite this ongoing adoration for all things Titanfall, Zampella said that the idea of working on Titanfall 3 is something that Respawn would only ever approach if it had the right idea at the right time.

"It has to be the right thing," Zampella said simply. "It's such a beloved franchise for the fans and also for us. If it is not the right moment in time, the right idea, then it just doesn't make sense."

Whether or not the coming years could prove to be the "right moment in time" for Respawn to work on Titanfall 3 is hard to say. Following the release of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor from the studio this week, Respawn is also currently developing a first-person shooter set within the Star Wars universe. Details on this project are extremely slim for the time being, but it seems unlikely that Respawn would look to create two different FPS titles at the same time. Whether or not this proves to be accurate remains to be seen, but for now, fans will have to simply continue to cross their fingers and hope that Titanfall 3 happens eventually.

