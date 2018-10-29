‘Toki’ Nintendo Switch Remake Gets First Gameplay Trailer

The developers at Microids have had a blast as of late with classic franchises. Hot on the heels of releasing Flashback for Nintendo Switch and other platforms, the team is now tackling a Taito platforming classic, Toki, for a new generation to enjoy. And now we've got a look at just how smoothly the game is coming together.

The first gameplay trailer for Toki has premiered, just weeks ahead of its arrival on Nintendo's platform. In the game, you take control of a brave man transformed into an ape, capable of shooting ammo out of his mouth at enemies both in the air and on the ground. Along the way, he can acquire extra power-ups to help him along, including a boost in firepower, as well as a football helmet that protects him from certain hits.

Though the gameplay footage is a bit on the short side (originally published by Gematsu), it does give you an idea of the work that Microids is putting into the game, alongside Philippe Dessoly, who worked on the original Toki. The hand drawn animation looks rather impressive at this point, and the remixed music is fun to listen to. As for the platforming and shooting, it appears to be spot-on, though, as you can see, there's still room for you to bite the dust if you're not careful.

Here's a quick recap of the story, straight from the developers:

"Toki the warrior lived peacefully in the jungle with his sweetheart Miho. Appearing out of nowhere, the terrifying voodoo sorcerer Vookimedlo and heinous demon Bashtar kidnap Miho and turn the poor Toki into a chimpanzee! Unfortunately for his sweetheart, he has become a hairy, lethargic ape…

The former warrior must get used to his new form and, deprived of his traditional weapons, use his powerful jaw to spit strange projectiles at his enemies. During his adventure, Toki will find objects that will help him complete his quest, from a football helmet to a pair of flippers and snorkel."

On top of that, the team reintroduced the special Retrollector Edition of the game that will be available upon release, which includes a copy of the Toki game in physical format, along with exclusive prints and sticker sheets featuring its characters, a special collectible package, a comic book, and a limited edition arcade-style cabinet that you can put your Switch into to get that pure old-school feeling from the game.

Check out the trailer above and get a feel of what goodness Toki will bring when he makes his debut on the Nintendo Switch starting on November 22.

(Hat tip to Gematsu for the trailer and the details!)