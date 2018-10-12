‘Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist’s Second Trailer Revealed

Bandai Namco has revealed the second-ever trailer for its upcoming Tokyo Ghoul game dubbed Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist, showing off the best look at the game and its gameplay yet.

And while some of the animations and graphical work don’t quite look up to snuff yet, the 56 seconds of new footage should be exciting for Tokyo Ghoul fans who will undoubtedly be looking forward to jumping into their first Tokyo Ghoul game.

The new trailer also shows off a little bit of the game’s shooting mechanic, though it is a little bit drowned out by the rest of the hectic gameplay and quick cuts. In other words, it’s hard to get a good idea on how it will play.

In development exclusively for PlayStation 4, Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist was revealed earlier this year. At first, it was only announced for Japan, but then a few months ago Bandai Namco revealed it would also be coming to western audiences.

As you may know, the game unfolds from a third-person perspective, and is pitched as a survival action game where players fight through battlefields playing as Kagune as Ghouls or Quinque as investigators.

The following official pitch is provided for the game by Bandai Namco:

“Will you eat—or be eaten? Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist is a third-person perspective survival action game set in the world of Tokyo Ghoul and Tokyo Ghoul: re.

“Players are divided into Ghouls, beings that take on the form of a human while eating humans, and Investigators, humans that battle Ghouls, and will utilize special attack means (weapons), including a Ghoul’s Kagune or an Investigator’s Quinque, “in order to survive” in heated battles.

“Online, the game supports battles with a large number of people, as well as co-op battles to survive with friends.”

Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist is poised to release sometime this winter in Japan. At the moment, no other platforms other than PS4 have been announced, and a western release hasn’t been revealed. However, the former will likely be sometime in 2019 if it follows Bandai Namco’s usual release format.