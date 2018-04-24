Tom Clancy’s The Division Blackout Global Event Now Live, Details Here

Tom Clancy’s The Division’s Global Event: Blackout is now live and it wouldn’t be a big-time event without a few new cosmetic items, new gear, modifiers, and more! The event is now live and will be available for the remainder of the week, so make sure to hop in the game fast for a new gameplay experience!

Here’s what you need to know:

Start: April 23, 08:00 AM UTC

End: April 30, 08:00 AM UTC

The following modifiers are live during Blackout:

Blackout —Always active. Agents are equipped with Shock Ammo that stuns enemies. Shooting or running builds your Charge meter. The more Charge, the more damage you inflict.

—Always active. Agents are equipped with Shock Ammo that stuns enemies. Shooting or running builds your Charge meter. The more Charge, the more damage you inflict. Extreme Blackout —Blackout behavior, plus you can instantly kill enemies with Overcharged melee attacks, but if you miss you will stun yourself and your allies.

—Blackout behavior, plus you can instantly kill enemies with Overcharged melee attacks, but if you miss you will stun yourself and your allies. Total Blackout—Extreme Blackout behavior, plus your Charge meter will cool down faster when close to other group members.

Agents now have an opportunity to earn the following Classified gear-sets:

Classified DeadEye

Classified D3-FNC

Classified Striker’s Battlegear

Classified Tactician’s Authority

The new vanity outfits awarded to players will be dolled out based on individual performance as seen on the leaderboards. An added incentive to put your best gun forward and just kill it in-game. And remember – patience is key! The longer you charge, the more powerful the attack will be. Strategy, skill, and patience will get you those better rewards. Just a tip!

