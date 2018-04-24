Tom Clancy’s The Division Blackout Global Event Now Live, Details Here

Tom Clancy’s The Division’s Global Event: Blackout is now live and it wouldn’t be a big-time event without a few new cosmetic items, new gear, modifiers, and more! The event is now live and will be available for the remainder of the week, so make sure to hop in the game fast for a new gameplay experience!
Here’s what you need to know:
Videos by ComicBook.com
- Start: April 23, 08:00 AM UTC
- End: April 30, 08:00 AM UTC
The following modifiers are live during Blackout:
- Blackout—Always active. Agents are equipped with Shock Ammo that stuns enemies. Shooting or running builds your Charge meter. The more Charge, the more damage you inflict.
- Extreme Blackout—Blackout behavior, plus you can instantly kill enemies with Overcharged melee attacks, but if you miss you will stun yourself and your allies.
- Total Blackout—Extreme Blackout behavior, plus your Charge meter will cool down faster when close to other group members.
Agents now have an opportunity to earn the following Classified gear-sets:
- Classified DeadEye
- Classified D3-FNC
- Classified Striker’s Battlegear
- Classified Tactician’s Authority
The new vanity outfits awarded to players will be dolled out based on individual performance as seen on the leaderboards. An added incentive to put your best gun forward and just kill it in-game. And remember – patience is key! The longer you charge, the more powerful the attack will be. Strategy, skill, and patience will get you those better rewards. Just a tip!
For more about the game:
We live in a complex world. The more advanced it gets, the more vulnerable it becomes. We’ve created a house of cards: remove just one, and everything falls apart.
Black Friday – a devastating pandemic sweeps through New York City, and one by one, basic services fail. In only days, without food or water, society collapses into chaos. The Division, an autonomous unit of tactical agents, is activated. Leading seemingly ordinary lives among us, these agents are trained to operate independently in order to save society.
When society falls, we rise.
- Welcome to a next-gen experience in a persistent and dynamic open world environment that is built from the ground up for co-op and where exploration and player progression are essential. Teaming up with other Division agents, your mission is to restore order, investigate the source of the virus, and take back New York.
- Enter a universe where time of day and weather conditions impact your gaming experience. Use the environment for strategic advantage to dominate fights and ambush your enemies. Utilize your gas mask to provide protection from the virus, and upgrade it to enter the most highly contaminated areas.
- New York City is being overrun by hostile groups trying to take advantage of the crisis. Beware of the thugs who roam in packs through the city, preying on the weak. Fight against the Cleaners, who wear hazmat suits and wield flamethrowers, set on cleaning New York from the virus by burning everything and everyone. Engage with the Rikers, a gang of convicts that escaped Rikers Island when the chaos hit, and who are ravaging the city and vying for its control.
- Harness state-of-the-art technology, both networked and prototype, as a member of The Division. Customize your character and your backpack, your lifeline in mid-crisis New York. Communicate with other agents at all times with your smartwatch. Loot fallen enemies and customize and level up your weapons, gear, and skills.