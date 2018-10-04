This ‘Tomb Raider’ Cosplay Truly Captures Lara Croft From ‘Rise’

With the final entry into Lara Croft’s origins story now out for players to enjoy with Shadow of the Tomb Raider, fans all over the world are thinking about the famed archaeologist and her journey becoming the badass we know and love today. One cosplayer in particular showed off her skills with recreating Croft’s look from the second game – Rise of the Tomb Raider – and we’ve got to admit – it’s down right perfect!

The cosplayer in question is April Gloria. You may have seen her before, Buzzfeed absolutely loves calling her the “Goth Taylor Swift” for some reason, though she does bear an uncanny resemblance to the singer out of cosplay.

We shared a look at some of her other impressive works in the past, including her incredible Ciri from The Witcher series just earlier today. She’s definitely got talent and her Lara Croft from Rise of the Tomb Raider is so spot on, it’s scary.

From the surroundings of the photograph, to the expression on her face, down to the equipment at her hip – Gloria’s take on Croft is nothing short of stunning and it’s always a treat seeing her craft come to life.

Interested in learning more about the final entry into Croft’s origins story? You can check out our full Shadow of the Tomb Raider review right here with a small blurb below:

“Without giving any story spoilers away, Shadow of the Tomb Raider did a phenomenal job at keeping players engrossed in Lara’s mission. Her experience mattered and her choices – at times – were haunting. With the familiar combat style of the previous two games and the expanded upon world-view of Croft herself, the third and final story is one that will appeal to the adventure seeking gamer. Fans of both the Tomb Raider series and Uncharted will find endless adventures to partake in, dangers to overcome, and philosophies to uncover.”

