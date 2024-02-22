Tomb Raider Tabletop RPG Announced

Tomb Raider is getting an official tabletop RPG. Today, Evil Hat Games announced Tomb Raider: Shadows of Truth, a new tabletop RPG game based on the Crystal Dynamics version of Lara Croft. Players will create Truth Seekers, contemporaries of Lara Croft who seek out long-hidden knowledge and try to stop those who would steal artifacts. The game is described as combining action, exploration, and self-discovery in gameplay. Tomb Raider: Shadows of Truth requires 3-6 players and a minimum of six 6-sided dice.

According to a description of the game, players will collectively create a Team using a Team Playbook and then create individual Team Members using various archetypes that include the Crafter, Scholar, Hunter, Companion, Legacy, Changed, and Reclaimer. The game master for the game is described as "the Keeper of Truths" and will help guide players towards a "Final Tomb" that seems to serve as the finale for the campaign. From the general description of the game, it appears that the game may utilize a system similar to Blades in the Dark, which is also published by Evil Hat Games. Rae Nedjadi is credited as the lead designer for the game. You can read up on the full announcement of the new tabletop RPG game over on Evil Hat's webpage.

According to Evil Hat Games' announcement, Tomb Raider: Shadows of Truth will be released in 2025. Ahead of the game's release, Evil Hat will launch a public playtest (due for release soon) and will also launch a crowdfunding campaign for pre-orders.

This marks the second Tomb Raiders tabletop RPG project announced in recent years. Crystal Dynamics also published and

released Lara Croft's Tomb Raiders: Mark of the Phoenix, a passion project by longtime Crystal Dynamics employee Matt Gaston, back in 2021.