Critical Role Announces New Candela Obscura Chapter

Critical Role has announced the fourth chapter of Candela Obscura, their horror-themed monthly show. Today, Critical Role announced Candela Obscura: Circle of the Crimson Mirror, a new three-episode arc of its anthology Actual Play series. The new chapter will feature Critical Role cast member Taliesin Jaffe and returning guest star Aimee Carrero alongside newcomers Alexander Ward and Imari Williams. Actual play fans should be familiar with Ward, a veteran actor who was also a core cast member of the LA By Night actual series and appeared in Critical Role's Elden Ring sponsored one-shot, while Imari Williams is a veteran voice actor with credits that include Demon Slayer, Rescue Bots, and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. The new series will premiere on February 29th and air monthly.

The new chapter will usher in the one-year anniversary of Candela Obscura, which launched last year to promote the tabletop roleplaying game of the same name. The series is heavily inspired by cosmic and gothic horror and features groups of investigators (known as Circles) trying to hold back the strange magick and corruption known as the Bleed that haunts the country of Newfaire. Unlike Critical Role, Candela Obscura features self-contained stories with no previous knowledge of the series needed ahead of the start of each arc.

The tabletop version of Candela Obscura launched last year as the first unique tabletop RPG launched by Critical Role's Darrington Press. The game is a rules-light system that draws heavily from Blades in the Dark, with players utilizing a dice pool system to determine successes and failures. The core rulebook for Candela Obscura is available now.