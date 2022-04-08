Tomb Raider Writer Reveals What She Wants From New Game

Tomb Raider (2013) and Rise of the Tomb Raider writer Rhianna Pratchett has stated what she hopes to see from the next game in the series. Earlier this week, Crystal Dynamics announced it had begun work on a brand-new Tomb Raider game. As of right now, there are no details on the game besides the fact that the team is using Unreal Engine 5 to make it. There’s no word as to whether this will continue the story from the previous trilogy or if Crystal Dynamics will once again reboot Lara Croft’s story. Whatever the case may be, one franchise veteran is already expressing what she doesn’t want to see from the game.

Former writer on the series Rhianna Pratchett told Eurogamer that she wants to see Lara have “less father issues” and also fully embrace being a tomb raider now, as the previous trilogy saw her origin story. “I like seeing her striking out on her own and really taking some joy in what she does,” said Pratchett. “Because when we wrote the reboot game, she was really on her way to becoming a tomb raider. So she was like proto-Tomb Raider. And all the the traits that you associate with Tomb Raider like tenaciousness, bravery, resourcefulness, were kind of bubbling to the surface with her. I want to see that full fruition, I want to see the sassy one liners and things that I would have loved to have written. But, you know, she wasn’t at that stage yet, she didn’t have the confidence yet.”

Pratchett has confirmed that she isn’t working on this entry, but is excited to see what Crystal Dynamics comes up with. The Tomb Raider trilogy was notably darker than the original games, featuring a heightened level of violence and struggles for Lara. Whether or not Crystal Dynamics opts to lean into that more remains to be seen, but it would be nice to see a more experienced Lara who is comfortable in her shoes. Shadow of the Tomb Raider had some of that, but a fourth game could really capitalize on that angle.

