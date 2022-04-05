New Tomb Raider Game Announced

A new Tomb Raider game has been announced by developer Crystal Dynamics and publisher Square Enix. At the moment of publishing, there’s no word of platforms, a release date, or even a title, and no timeline for a reveal has been shared. What we do know is that the game will be powered by Unreal Engine 5, the latest iteration of Epic Games’ engine which has yet to bear any fruit, but looks poised to provide some truly “next-gen” visuals. As you would expect, this news was shared at today’s State of Unreal 2022, a special presentation put on by Epic Games to showcase and highlight Unreal Engine 5.

“Crystal Dynamics is incredibly excited about the future of Unreal and how it will help us take our storytelling to the next level,” said Crystal Dynamics of the announcement. “That’s why we’re proud to announce that our next #tombraider game is being built on Unreal Engine 5!”

Unfortunately, this is the full extent of what we know about the game, and there’s no word of when this will change. If it does change, we will be sure to update the story accordingly, but it sounds like the tweet above and what was said during the presentation is all fans of the Lara Croft series are getting, for now.

As far as we know, Crystal Dynamics is actively working on three projects: Marvel’s Avengers post-launch support, Perfect Dark, and this new Tomb Raider game. It’s unclear how many teams they have, but it’s possible this project will take backseat to Perfect Dark until that ships.

Founded in 1992, Crystal Dynamics is a prominent developer best known for the Tomb Raider series. Its most recent releases include 2020’s Marvel’s Avengers and 2015’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider. In the present day, the studio’s reputation has taken a bit of a hit following the release of the former. Meanwhile, Tomb Raider isn’t as relevant or popular as it used to be, which doesn’t help. That said, it’s still popular enough to continue, especially in a world where its space rival, Uncharted, is seemingly on ice.