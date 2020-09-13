Toonami Reviews Carrion

Every so often, Adult Swim's Toonami block dips into covering and promoting mediums other than just anime, and that includes the occasional review of video games. Just last week, the programming block officially reviewed West of Dead and previous reviews have included the likes of The Last of Us Part II. This week, Toonami is back with another video game review, and this time it's for developer Phobia Studio and publisher Devolver Digital's Carrion.

"I'm a pretty big fan of John Carpenter's The Thing, so when I saw the monster from Carrion, I was immediately hooked," TOM says at the start of Toonami's review. He goes on to describe how the game works: you're a writhing monster of teeth, eyeballs, and meaty threads. The review goes on to note that there's not much of a story in the game and that getting lost is a real problem. "Hell, even a monstrosity could do with a minimap once in a while," TOM adds. Even so, Toonami ultimately gives the Nintendo Switch version of Carrion a 7 out of 10.

"CARRION is a reverse horror game in which you assume the role of an amorphous creature of unknown origin," the game's official description reads. "Stalk and consume those that imprisoned you to spread fear and panic throughout the facility. Grow and evolve as you tear down this prison and acquire more and more devastating abilities on the path to retribution."

Carrion is currently available for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can also check out ComicBook.com's own review of Carrion, which gave the Nintendo Switch version a 4 out of 5. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Toonami right here.

