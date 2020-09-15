New Ghost of Tsushima: Legends Details Revealed

In case you missed it, the popular PlayStation 4 video game Ghost of Tsushima is expected to get a new online co-op mode called Ghost of Tsushima: Legends in the near future. Not too much is known about the new DLC at this point, but some new details have come to light thanks to the recent publication of The Art of Ghost of Tsushima art book from Dark Horse Books.

Over on ResetEra, for example, folks have been compiling details from the art book like examples of what the multiplayer menu looks like, new enemies, and more. As expected from the initial announcement, Legends appears to be going for a more mythological approach than the single-player campaign. There's even a video showcasing the new info from TheSushiSquire over on YouTube, which you can check out below:

"Legends is an entirely new experience — it’s a separate mode that doesn’t follow Jin or the companions from his journey, but instead focuses on four warriors who have been built up as legends in stories told by the people of Tsushima," Darren Bridges, Senior Game Designer at Sucker Punch Productions, stated when it was first announced. "Ghost of Tsushima’s single-player campaign focuses on an open world and exploring the natural beauty of the island, but Legends is haunting and fantastical, with locations and enemies inspired by Japanese folk tales and mythology and an emphasis on cooperative combat and action."

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is expected to launch -- for free -- in Fall 2020. The Art of Ghost of Tsushima is also currently available, but appears to be out of stock in many places. Ghost of Tsushima is now available for PlayStation 4. ComicBook.com's review gave Ghost of Tsushima a 4 out of 5. "Whether you want to just fight to grow your legend, see your companions’ tales through to their emotional conclusions, or just see what’s over the next hill, there’s no wrong answer when you’re asking yourself what you should be doing in Ghost of Tsushima," our review reads in part. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the recent video game right here.

