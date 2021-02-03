Total War: Warhammer 3 Announced for PC

✖

Sega and developer Creative Assembly have announced Total War: Warhammer III, the latest in its line of Warhammer-based strategy video games. The sequel, based on the Games Workshop property, is set to serve as the culmination of what the companies are now referring to as the Total War: Warhammer trilogy. It is scheduled to release later this year for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

In terms of new content coming in the third installment of Total War: Warhammer, the upcoming video game is set to feature the Kislev and Cathay races in addition to factions like Kohrone, Nurgle, Slaanesh, and Tzeentch. If you are not intimately familiar with the Warhammer miniatures game, which has an expansive mythos, those words might mean nothing to you, but the short version is: way more options. The long version is... you should probably read up on the official website because it gets complicated fast.

The cataclysmic conclusion draws near. Corruption entices all... What choices will you make? Swathe through the Realms of Chaos in Total War: WARHAMMER III as ruinous powers or mighty kingdoms, to places beyond hellish nightmares... Pre-purchase now: https://t.co/VTUaRQSIMM pic.twitter.com/s0rb0MhhK2 — Total War (@totalwar) February 3, 2021

"Our vision, from the start, was to create a series that felt like an incredible journey through this world we all loved," said Ian Roxburgh, Game Director on Total War: Warhammer III, as part of the announcement. "The enormous support of our players in ensuring the success of the first two installments has pushed our ambition to new heights, and we can't wait for everyone to experience it."

Total War: Warhammer III is set to release later this year for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. No definitive release date was announced. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Total War franchise right here.

