Treyarch Provides Update on ‘Call of Duty’ Blackout Beta

The first day of the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beta for the Blackout Battle Royale mode is in the books, and the development team at Treyarch has already noted that it’s begun making some tweaks to make it a better experience as it goes on.

The team shared its most recent notes on Reddit, and while it’s pleased with the results of the beta thus far (before it even goes live on Xbox One and PC), it has been keeping track of player complaints and made a few changes to the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s the full rundown of what’s been tweaked, straight from the developer:

Of course, this is a Beta, and we’ll be fine-tuning the game based on a full week of input from you, our players, to make Blackout the best possible experience at launch on October 12. Here’s the initial list of feedback items that we’re seeing from the community:

Item Pickups: We’ve seen several comments suggesting that the item pickup time is slower than expected. We’ll be updating the game to make pickup speeds as fast as possible without interfering with reloading, and make it easier to pick up items without looking directly at them. PC players will also be able to map keys to instantly pick up items when the Blackout Beta goes live on PC later this week.

Quick Equip Menu: Some players have had trouble performing certain actions while the Quick Equip menu is open. We have two fixes set to go live around 10AM PT tomorrow (Tuesday) that will help with this: Quick Equip will auto-close if you don’t do anything in it for 5 seconds, and auto-close and prevent from opening when using the Recon Car. For future reference, the Quick Equip menu can be closed by pressing down on the d-pad.

Armor: Much like the early days of the MP Beta, we’ve seen some online discussion about the utility of Armor in Blackout. We’re keeping a close eye on Armor’s performance during the Beta.

Friendly Fire: We’re aware that friendly fire allows your teammates to take you out – by mistake, or in some unfortunate circumstances, on purpose. While we always recommend choosing your Duo and Quad partners wisely, we’ll keep an eye on team killing throughout the Beta and consider other options. We’re also collecting stats on players who damage their teammates with friendly fire and have a security team monitoring those players for offenses that are outside the bounds of the occasional accident. Play nice out there.

Treyarch also provided some tips on how to make your Blackout experience work even better for you:

Infiltration: To achieve maximum distance when dropping onto the map in your wingsuit, try pointing straight down until you hit 60 meters/second, then level out. Pulling up past the horizontal position will cause your descent to slow.

Heal on the Move: You don’t need to stop moving to heal! This can be a real game-changer when you’re under fire and low on health.

Weapon Breakdown: Need to drop your weapon’s attachments quickly? Try hovering the cursor over your weapon in your inventory, then drop all attachments to break your weapon down.

Base-Jumping Off Structures / Re-deploying Wingsuits: There’s been some confusion out there about how to re-deploy your wingsuit to base jump during a match. Make sure that you’re high enough above the ground and simply sprint towards your desired location, then press and HOLD the jump button.

If you haven’t been able to get into the Blackout beta yet, don’t worry. It goes live for all players starting Sept. 14th and runs for three days, so you’ve got lots of time to join the fight!

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 releases on Oct. 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.