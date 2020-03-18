Trials of Mana Demo Is Now Available

Trials of Mana, Square Enix’s upcoming high-definition remake of 1995’s Seiken Densetsu 3, is set to release in late April for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam, but that’s still some time off, and folks are largely stuck inside at the moment thanks to self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic. Thankfully, most folks don’t need to wait any longer to play the game — at least a bit — as the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch demos for Trials of Mana have both been released and are available now.

While Square Enix does not appear to have made any announcements about this fact as of yet, the demos are both clearly up on the Nintendo Switch eShop and PlayStation Network. Notably, the description of the demos indicates that save data can be transferred from the demos to the full game, which means folks can pick up exactly where they left off once Trials of Mana releases in April.

Here’s how Square Enix describes Trials of Mana:

“Trials of Mana tells the story of six heroes as they battle against the forces of evil that threaten a world where Mana has been weakened. Players will craft varying experiences by selecting a party of three from these unique characters as they embark on the adventure of a lifetime to protect the very essence of Mana itself. Originally released in Japan as Seiken Densetsu 3 in 1995, Trials of Mana is a full, high-definition remake of the third entry in the classic Mana series, seamlessly bringing the beloved story and characters to a new, modern era of fans with real-time combat, beautiful 3D graphics and updated gameplay.”

Trials of Mana is currently set to release for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on April 24th. The demo is currently available on both the Nintendo Switch eShop and PlayStation Network. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming remake right here.