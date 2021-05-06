Tribeca Festival Reveals Tribeca Games Lineup

The 2021 edition of the Tribeca Festival is adding a brand new competition to its lineup, focusing on some up-and-coming video games that players will be excited to check out. Back in 2011, Rockstar's L.A. Noire was the first game to make its debut at Tribeca, and now the festival is making a move to showcase even more from the world of gaming. On Thursday, Tribeca announced the roster of games that will be competing for the first ever Tribeca Games Award.

Like the films at the festival, the games at Tribeca will be experienced by both judges and fans. Players at home can sign up for exclusive digital demos of the games beginning May 24th, and those who get access will be able to play at some point during the competition, which runs from June 11th to June 20th. Footage of the games will be streamed for free online as part of the Summer Game Fest.

“For over a decade, our mission has been to be a catalyst for placing games and their creators at the forefront of mainstream and artistic culture alongside film, TV and VR/AR,” said Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Festival Co-Founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal. “We continue to embrace the cross pollination and intersection of these storytellers with this year’s Tribeca Games Official Selections. And this is just the beginning.”

You can take a look below at the full roster of games in this year's competition!