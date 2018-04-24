Tribeca’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider and God of War Panels Will Be Live-Streamed This Friday

We already know that Friday's going to be a huge day, not only because of Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War, but also because of the forthcoming Shadow of the Tomb Raider gameplay reveal, which will no doubt be good news for all Tomb Raider fans.

But there's more than that, as Tribeca Games has announced that it will be live streaming both of its game-oriented panels this Friday, focusing on Shadow of the Tomb Raider and the hit PlayStation 4 game God of War. You can tune in to Tribeca's Twitch channel here and watch all the action live!

Here are the details for each panel, so you'll know when they're going live, as well as what to expect from each one.

4:35 - 5:00 PM - A Special Preview of Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Join the creative team behind the Tomb Raider franchise, as they discuss the evolution of Lara Croft and share in the techniques, tools and inspiration behind the series.

Moderated by: Geoff Keighley, Producer of The Game Awards

Speakers:

Daniel Bisson, Senior Game Director

Jill Murray, Lead Writer

Rich Briggs, Senior Brand Director

Special guest Camilla Luddington ("Grey's Anatomy"), performance artist for Lara Croft

6:00 - 7:00 PM - Re-imagining God of War: The Inside Story

Creative Director Cory Barlog takes players inside the creative process of reimagining the God of War franchise and its Nordic inspirations. This in-depth discussion will reveal untold stories from development and explore the creative decisions that brought God of War to life on PlayStation 4.

Moderated by: Chelsea Stark, Managing Editor of Polygon

Cory Barlog, Creative Director

Chris Judge ("Stargate SG-1"), voice actor for Kratos

Jeremy Davies ("Lost"), voice actor for The Stranger

Danielle Bisutti ("True Jackson, VP"), voice actor for The Witch of the Woods

Though Shadow of the Tomb Raider's panel will be a little on the short side, it'll bring in many members of the development team, and we could also possibly see additional footage not found in the gameplay reveal. Fingers crossed we see something good!

Meanwhile, God of War's panel will focus on the creation of the game, and we'll also get some insight from various actors involved with the production. They'll no doubt have something to say about the game's innovative single shot process. Creative director Cory Barlog will also be on hand.

Again, you can see the panels live here, and we'll also let you know about any new information that comes from them!

Shadow of the Tomb Raider releases on September 14 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Meanwhile, God of War is available now for PlayStation 4.